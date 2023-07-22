WATCH: Aiman Zaman lists top TikTokers of Pakistan

32.9 C
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Rising actor and social media celebrity, Aiman Zaman named the best three TikTok stars of Pakistan.

During a recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s program ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Aiman Zaman was asked to name the top three male and female TikTokers of the country, other than herself and her beau Mujtaba, on the basis of their content.

The social media personality named Jannat Mirza, Romaisa Khan and Kanwal Aftab as the best in females, while, for male fellows, she listed Zulqarnain Sikander, Umer Butt and Sid rapper as the top male TikTokers.

“Jannat Mirza is one of the first ones who started making such videos – on the other platform first – and she also has the most number of followers in Pakistan, so she totally deserves it as she has also worked really hard for it,” Zaman told the host about the fellow.

She added, “Romaisa is amazing too, her acting, content and everything is really fun, while, the third in the girls would be Kanwal, she is also doing a good job.”

Zaman continued, “As for the boys, Zulqarnain is amazing. His acting and all is on point. For the second position, would be Umer, I really like his romantic content and for the next spot, Sid rapper, I really enjoy especially his comedy videos.”

It is worth mentioning here that Zaman is one of the most famous internet personalities from Pakistan with over 7.6 million followers on TikTok in addition to more than a million Instagram followers.

