Hareem Sohail hates THIS compliment

Rising actor Hareem Sohail revealed the most frequent compliment she gets from people, but she hates.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In her recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s chat show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, the ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’ debutante, Hareem Sohail shared that she usually gets ‘cute’ as a compliment, which she hates the most.

“I do get compliments whenever I smile but it’s mostly ‘cute’ and I so want to get out of this cute phase,” she told the host. “One should rather say like ‘You are beautiful or gorgeous’.”

The host suggested that she should get some cosmetic procedures on her face to get out of the phase, to which Hareem maintained that she would never want to do that.

“I am of the idea that the way Allah has created you is the best and one should not attempt to alter His creation. Whoever has undergone those procedures, they have not worked in their favour,” she added.

On the work front, the daughter of actor Beena Chaudhry, Hareem Sohail started her career on TV with ARY Digital’s acclaimed serial ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’ headlined by Ramsha Khan, Wahaj Ali, Ali Abbas and Shahood Alvi.

Fazal Hussain makes surprising revelation about co-star Aina Asif