Fazal Hussain makes surprising revelation about co-star Aina Asif

The rising actor of Pakistan’s drama industry, Fazal Hussain teased the co-star Aina Asif by making a surprising revelation about her.

In their recent appearance together on ARY Zindagi’s chat show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Fazal divulged that the ‘Baby Baji’ co-star is not well-versed in Urdu, therefore, cannot read her lines. He shared that he has to help Aina read the script and memorize her dialogues for their scenes together.

The ‘Pinjra’ actor added that despite Fazal having command of the language, he is not well-prepared with his lines.

The host of the show titled them, as famous cartoon characters Tom and Jerry.

Speaking further, the ‘Khatoon Manzil’ actor revealed that he made his acting debut at a very young age in an Eid telefilm directed by his father. On the other hand, Aina said she was inspired by her brother to join the drama industry.

It is pertinent to mention that the young duo, Fazal Hussain and Aina Asif are currently sharing the screen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Baby Baji’. They essay Waleed and Saman respectively in the play, also featuring the likes of Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Junaid Jamshed and Faiza Khan.

‘Baby Baji’, written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, airs daily at 7 pm.

