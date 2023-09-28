‘Mayi Ri’ star Aina Asif rings in 15th birthday with friends

Young starlet Aina Asif, of ‘Mayi Ri’ and ‘Baby Baji’ fame, rang in her 15th birthday with cute celebrations amid friends.

Everyone’s current favourite, Aina Asif, who celebrates her birthday on September 27 every year, marked her 15th birthday, surrounded by her friends, and the pictures and videos from the homely celebrations of the rising star are all over the internet. In a clip, shared by a blogger, and probably her close friend, the actor is dressed in a simple pair of trousers and a sweatshirt, and is seen cutting a delectable-looking cake, in front of a balloon garland, reading ‘Happy Birthday’ and ’15’.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her simplicity and sent in heartfelt wishes for the celebrity.

Moreover, a number of her friends and colleagues wished Aina on her birthday via cute Instagram stories, which the celebrity re-posted on her official handle.

On the work front, Aina Asif is currently ruling the screens as the main protagonist Aini in ‘Mayi Ri’, co-starring Samar Abbas Jafri. Written and conceptualized by Sana Fahad, the Meesam Nazar Naqvi directorial, with an ensemble cast, airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

Previously, she won praise for her diverse performances in ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’, ‘Pinjra’, and ‘Baby Baji’.

