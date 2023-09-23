WATCH: Does Aina Asif eat her hair?

The mother of the young starlet Aina Asif revealed that she has a weird habit of ‘eating her hair’, however, the actor did not agree.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with her, Aina Asif’s mother revealed that she always has a strand of her hair between her lips, and although not the actor herself, her co-star from ‘Mayi Ri’, Hiba Ali Khan seemed to agree with the celebrity mother.

She affirmed, “Whenever Aina is not rolling or it’s not her scene, you will find her doing this [mimicking the gesture] with her hair. I think it is her way to focus and aids with her thinking process.”

“Even Maria Wasti, who plays my mother-in-law in the serial, and Meesam bhai, my director, they would always make fun of this habit of mine,” Aina shared.

“Also, my hair smells very nice, that is why [I do this],” she defended herself.

“She has had this habit since childhood and when I used to tie her ponytail, Aina would untie it just to have that hair strand to play. So then, I would leave behind a strand and tie the rest of the hair,” her mother shared.

On the work front, Aina Asif is currently ruling the screens as the main protagonist Aini in ‘Mayi Ri’, co-starring Samar Abbas Jafri. Written and conceptualized by Sana Fahad, the Meesam Nazar Naqvi directorial, airs daily at 7 pm, only on ARY Digital.

