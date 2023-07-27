‘Baby Baji’ actor Aina Asif spills her skin and hair care secrets

Prominent child actor of Pakistan, Aina Asif spilt the secrets of her long, lustrous hair and clear skin.

In an outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, the young actor recalled when she started having breakouts on her skin, due to sleeping with makeup on.

The actor said that after that, she makes sure to rush to the bathroom as soon as she get home and removes all the makeup from her face, even if it breaks her heart to remove a stunning look.

For her long, shiny hair, Aina revealed that she avoid to wash her hair with a shampoo, without having some sort of oil or mask on. Also, the celebrity mentioned that she applies shampoo only to the roots of the hair and avoid it on the lengths.

For her secret hair mask, Aina blends aloe vera, coconut and castor oils, and vitamin E capsule, and applies this mixture on her hair until dried and then goes for a shampoo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aina Asif is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Baby Baji’. She essays Saman, neighbour and love interest of Waleed (Fazal Hussain) in the star-studded play, also featuring the likes of Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, and Faiza Khan.

‘Baby Baji’, written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, airs daily at 7 pm.

Moreover, Aina is soon to be seen, leading the new serial ‘Mayi Ri’, coming soon on ARY Digital.

