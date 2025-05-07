Depression is not something that can be controlled: Aina Asif

Young actor Aina Asif breaks the silence on the backlash sent her way after her previous comments on depression went viral.

‘Parwarish’ actor Aina Asif, who grabbed headlines for her comments on mental illness, saying that prayers are not the only solution for depression, which, like any other disease, needs to be treated by a professional, stood by her words. However, she admitted that her choice of words could’ve been better.

“I will always take responsibility and accountability for something that I’ve done wrong,” she accepted.

Further offering a clarification on her previous statement, Asif explained, “Seeking therapy is still considered a taboo topic to discuss. But it is very courageous of anyone to ask for help, and it takes a lot of a person to say that I’m not okay and I need help, as people would still view you as crazy.”

“But, to have that courage and to be that strong to ask for help, it is so humiliating as a Muslim, when someone tells you that your belief is not strong enough. It makes you feel inferior that even Allah is not pleased with me, which is so wrong,” she noted. “Because when you have Allah by your side, it doesn’t matter if the whole world is against you.”

The actor also suggested, “Psychologists and therapists are not there only to mint off your money.”

“Be it depression or any other mental illness, for that matter, is still not viewed as an illness, and it is still believed that it can be controlled. No, it is not something that can be controlled,” she advised. “Because who wants to not get up in the morning and waste their life away rotting in bed? Nobody would want to do that, it’s just that it is not something that is in one’s control.”

On the work front, Aina Asif is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Parwarish’, co-starring Samar Jafri. The ensemble cast of the trending play features Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Shamim Hilaly, Saad Zameer Fareedi, Reham Rafiq, Nazr-ul-Hasan, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Nooray Zeeshan, Haleema Ali, Arshad Mehmood, Saman Ansari and Abul Hasan.

The Meesam Naqvi directorial, written by Kiran Siddiqui, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ARY Digital.