What makes Maya so special in ‘Parwarish’? Aina Asif reveals all

Actress Aina Asif recently appeared on Nida Yasir’s morning show, where she spoke in detail about her role as Maya in the drama series Parwarish.

During the conversation, Aina explained how Maya is an inspiring character who is deeply passionate about her studies and dreams of becoming a doctor.

“She absolutely loves studying and wants to be a practising doctor more than anything,” said Aina Asif. “She is very focused, determined, and would do anything to achieve her goals.”

Aina Asif also highlighted that Maya’s parents are not bad people, especially her father. “He just believes that since she’s a girl, it’s time for her to get married. He wants the best for her, but Maya is confused because she likes someone else and is still focused on her education.”

The young actress shared with Nida Yasir that Maya is facing a conflict between following her dreams and respecting her father’s wishes. “She’s fighting for her rights and doing it in the best way possible,” Aina Asif said.

“She’s a strong girl, and I’m trying my best to do justice to her story because she truly is a wonderful character.”

Aina Asif praised the team behind Parwarish and added, “I’ve been lucky to have such lovely cast members. InshaAllah, the audience will see the hard work we’ve put into this project.”

Maya’s journey, portrayed by Aina Asif, promises to be one that many viewers can relate to, full of dreams, challenges, and strength.

Back in 2024, Aina Asif shared that the overwhelming success of her mega-hit ‘Mayi Ri’ impacted her bond with her friends, who had stopped talking to her.

“My fan following peaked especially after Mayi Ri because obviously, I had a very prominent character in it, and the whole story revolved around me and this guy,” she said.

“When it was happening, it felt so surreal, because I did not expect to receive so much love,” added the ‘Baby Baji’ actor. “People gave so much respect.”

“My friends would stop talking to me at 7 p.m. because they wanted to watch my drama,” she shared with a laugh.