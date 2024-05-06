My friends stopped talking to me due to Mayi Ri: Aina Asif

Young starlet Aina Asif shared that the overwhelming success of her mega-hit ‘Mayi Ri’ impacted her bond with her friends, who had stopped talking to her.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s talk show, ‘The Knock Knock Show’ with host Mohib Mirza, Aina Asif spoke about the overwhelming response for both her and her co-star Samar Jafri, on their drama serial ‘Mayi Ri’.

“My fan following peaked especially after Mayi Ri because obviously, I had a very prominent character in it, and the whole story revolved around me and this guy,” she said.

“When it was happening, it felt so surreal, because I did not expect to receive so much love,” added the ‘Baby Baji’ actor. “People gave so much respect.”

“My friends would stop talking to me at 7 p.m. because they wanted to watch my drama,” she shared with a laugh.

Following the compelling narrative around the concept of child marriages prevalent in our society, one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, ‘Mayi Ri’ featured an ensemble star cast, headlined by child actors Aina Asif and Samar Jafri.

Asif swept acclaim for her performance as the main protagonist Aini in the Meesam Naqvi directorial, conceptualized by Sana Fahad.

