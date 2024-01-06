My sister does my finances; I just get allowance: Aina Asif

Actress Aina Asif, who proved herself a force to be reckoned with in the showbiz industry with her stellar performances, surprised fans with a revelation about her financial situation.

The ‘Mai Ri‘ star appeared in a podcast where she talked about her personal life and professional endeavours.

Aina Asif revealed that her elder sister handles her money and she gets a partial amount of her earnings for expenses.

Moreover, she revealed that she is a 15-year-old and ninth-grade student. The actress said she would think of her marriage when she turns 18.

The actress said she cannot have a secure career when she starts thinking about boys for marriage now.

Aina Asif said she would be a psychologist by profession after graduation as she cannot make ends meet through acting her entire life.

The starlet added that she had been fond of acting since childhood and recalled her reenacting film scenes and mimicking dialogues in front of the mirror when she was a child.

Aina Asif made her acting debut in ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat.’ After that, she starred in hit serials ‘Pinjra,’ ‘Baby Baji,’ and ‘Mayi Ri.’

