Why Aina Asif borrows her brother’s clothes?

Young starlet Aina Asif revealed she likes to raid her brother and father’s closets for clothes rather than stealing her sisters like other girls.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The prominent child actor Aina Asif, of ‘Mayi Ri’ and ‘Baby Baji’ fame, was recently seated with her brother Ahmed Asif and host Nida Yasir on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, when the siblings spoke about their bond and revealed interesting facts about each other.

During the outing, Aina shared a habit of her that she likes to borrow clothes from her brother, including jeans and hoodies, because she finds them – and men’s clothing in general – to be more comfortable than the ones designed for women.

“Though he hates it, I take away all his clothes. Personally, I find men’s clothing to be very comfortable. They have larger pockets and pyjamas are looser in general [which I like],” she shared. “I even take my father’s clothes.”

“I recommend everyone to try what I do. Dad’s tank tops and brother’s pyjamas, they are like the best night suits ever, and so much better to sleep in,” she added, leaving all the fellow guests in splits.

On the work front, Aina Asif last ruled the TV screens as the main protagonist Aini in the daily serial ‘Mayi Ri’, co-starring Samar Abbas Jafri. Previously, she also won praise for her diverse performances in ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’, ‘Pinjra’, and ‘Baby Baji’.

WATCH: Does Aina Asif eat her hair?