Aina Asif opens up on her bond with ‘Parwarish’ co-star Samar Jafri

Teenage starlet Aina Asif, aka Maya of ‘Parwarish’, opened up on her bond with co-star Samar Abbas Jafri.

Speaking to host Hassan Choudary on ARY Digital’s talk show ‘Buzz’, young actor Aina Asif reveals if she is still friends with her ‘Mayi Ri’ and ‘Parwarish’ co-star Samar Jafri off-screen.

“We are very good friends, and I don’t mind fans shipping us together,” she said. “I wouldn’t want it to happen with anyone else.”

“Because that would make me uncomfortable to work with them then. But with Samar, I’m comfortable because we share such a good bond. And I know that he always has the best interest and heart for me,” she added.

“He is a wonderful artist and such a nice person. Working with him is a delight,” Asif concluded.

Notably, Aina Asif and Samar Jafri currently headline the trending drama serial ‘Parwarish’, as Maya and Wali. The ensemble cast of the play also features Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Shamim Hilaly, Saad Zameer Fareedi, Reham Rafiq, Nazr-ul-Hasan, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Nooray Zeeshan, Haleema Ali, Arshad Mehmood, Saman Ansari and Abul Hasan.

The Meesam Naqvi directorial, written by Kiran Siddiqui, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ARY Digital.

