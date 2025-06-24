Samar Jafri heaps praises at ‘Parwarish’ co-star Aina Asif

Young star Samar Abbas Jafri, aka everyone’s favourite Wali Jahangir, sang praises of his co-star, Aina Asif – Maya Shaheer of ‘Parwarish’.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, actor Samar Jafri, 21, was quizzed whether he and co-star Aina Asif, 16, get along off-screen as well, to which he shared, “Of course we do.”

“I think the good thing about her is that she is really mature for her age and very sensible,” he continued about ‘Mayi Ri’ co-star. “Even though we have an age difference, it doesn’t feel like I’m having a conversation with someone younger than me, because of her maturity.”

“That is also one of the reasons for our good bond and friendship off-screen, which also reflects on our on-screen chemistry.”

Moreover, Jafri also mentioned that there is no awkwardness between Asif and him, due to the fans shipping them together.

Notably, Samar Jafri and Aina Asif currently headline the trending drama serial ‘Parwarish’, as Wali and Maya. The ensemble cast of the play also features Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Shamim Hilaly, Saad Zameer Fareedi, Reham Rafiq, Nazr-ul-Hasan, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Nooray Zeeshan, Haleema Ali, Arshad Mehmood, Saman Ansari and Abul Hasan.

The Meesam Naqvi directorial, written by Kiran Siddiqui, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ARY Digital.

