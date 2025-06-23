‘Parwarish’ star Aina Asif reveals her biggest dream

Teenage starlet Aina Asif, aka Maya of ‘Parwarish’, revealed the biggest dream of her life.

Speaking to host Hassan Choudary on ARY Digital’s talk show ‘Buzz’, young actor Aina Asif shared that one of her biggest dreams and goals in life is to formally study acting at RADA.

“My biggest dream is to go to RADA, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, in London. They teach you acting and voice control,” she said. “I’m just waiting to grow up a little more, so I can live on my own and do everything myself. That’s when I’ll apply for RADA.”

“I also want to experience living alone and independently, in a different country, because I feel it makes you more responsible,” she added.

Further speaking about her passion for this profession, Asif, 16, expressed, “Besides money and fame, which are the pros of being in this industry, I genuinely love what I do, which is acting and its nuances. It gives you a chance to grow with every character you play.”

On the work front, Aina Asif is currently winning acclaim with her portrayal of Maya Shaheer, the main protagonist of the trending drama serial ‘Parwarish’, co-starring Samar Abbas Jafri. The ensemble cast of the play also features Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Shamim Hilaly, Saad Zameer Fareedi, Reham Rafiq, Nazr-ul-Hasan, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Nooray Zeeshan, Haleema Ali, Arshad Mehmood, Saman Ansari and Abul Hasan.

The Meesam Naqvi directorial, written by Kiran Siddiqui, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ARY Digital.

