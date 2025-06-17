‘Parwarish’ actor Hassam Khan recalls darkest phase of his life

Rising actor Hassam Khan, who is currently winning acclaim as Waleed, Maya’s fiancé, in the drama serial ‘Parwarish’, opened up on the darkest phase of life, after his brother’s death.

In a new interview with a local magazine, actor Hassam Khan, aka Waleed of ‘Parwarish’, shared that he lost his father at a very young age. But he never felt the void, thanks to his close-knit family and supportive siblings, who always encouraged him to follow his dreams.

“My elder siblings never let me feel that responsibility. Neither did I ever have the pressure to financially support my family after my father’s death,” he said.

Khan continued to share, “More than my father’s, it was my brother’s death which really affected me, and I didn’t know how to cope with it. It was the darkest era of my life.”

“His name was also Waleed. Therefore, I truly feel that all the credit for the success of my role in Parwarish, despite being an antagonistic character, goes to my late brother,” Khan added. “Allah has blessed me with immense respect for this project.”

Besides Hassam Khan, ‘Parwarish’ stars Aina Asif and Samar Jafri in the lead roles, along with Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Shamim Hilaly, Saad Zameer Fareedi, Reham Rafiq, Nazr-ul-Hasan, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Haleema Ali, Arshad Mehmood, Saman Ansari, Nooray Zeeshan and Abul Hasan.

The Meesam Naqvi directorial, written by Kiran Siddiqui, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ARY Digital.

