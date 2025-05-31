‘Parwarish’ star Reham Rafiq recalls people’s reaction to her marriage

Showbiz starlet Reham Rafiq, aka Amal of ‘Parwarish’, recalled the weird remarks from people around her after the news of her marriage broke.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview with a local magazine, actor Reham Rafiq, who tied the knot with her distant cousin, Shakeeb Khan, last month, shared how the people around her, be it relatives or colleagues, only had negative things to say after her marriage.

“All the people that I met, at shoots, or relatives, there was hardly a person or two who congratulated or gave good wishes after marriage,” Rafiq shared. “Everyone only had negative things to say or ask about my in-laws.”

“If you don’t have anything nice to say, just wish others well,” she urged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“I understand that our society does not have a very good perception of marriage, and our youth are scared to get married, but I believe that it is because of such remarks and feedback from surrounding people,” she added.

On the work front, Reham Rafiq is currently winning hearts as Amal in the hit serial ‘Parwarish’, co-starring Aina Asif and Samar Jafri. The ensemble star cast of the play also features Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Shamim Hilaly, Saad Zameer Fareedi, Nooray Zeeshan, Nazr-ul-Hasan, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Haleema Ali, Arshad Mehmood, Saman Ansari and Abul Hasan.

Also Read: ‘Parwarish’ star Samar Abbas impresses veterans with his performance

The Meesam Naqvi directorial, written by Kiran Siddiqui, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ARY Digital.