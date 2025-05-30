‘Parwarish’ star Samar Abbas impresses veterans with his performance

Veteran actors like Atiqa Odho and Nadia Afgan cannot get enough of young actor Samar Abbas Jafri’s performance in his latest serial ‘Parwarish’.

Atiqa Odho and Nadia Afgan were mighty impressed by Samar Abbas Jafri, aka Wali Jahangir of ‘Parwarish’, and heaped their praises on the young talent for his performance in ARY Digital’s serial.

“I was watching him, and he was so natural in his performance. We have no one like him, even among our senior actors,” said the ‘Inteha’ actor. “I don’t want to offend anyone, but I always feel like they are all acting. However, in his case, it doesn’t feel like he is acting.”

“He looks like the person he is depicting on screen, which is fantastic,” Odho added.

Her co-critic on the panel, Afgan, also chimed in, saying, “[Abbas looks like] this sweet, cute boy, who has moved from abroad. He fits well in the role of someone who has his own personality, but also shares a great bond with cousins and other members of the family.”

“I think Samar has really embodied what he was given,” she added.

Notably, Jafri co-stars with young starlet Aina Asif in the drama serial ‘Parwarish’. The ensemble cast of the trending play also features Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Shamim Hilaly, Saad Zameer Fareedi, Reham Rafiq, Nazr-ul-Hasan, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Nooray Zeeshan, Haleema Ali, Arshad Mehmood, Saman Ansari and Abul Hasan.

The Meesam Naqvi directorial, written by Kiran Siddiqui, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ARY Digital.

