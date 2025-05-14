‘Parwarish’ actor Nooray Zeeshan recalls being bullied in school

Young actor Nooray Zeeshan, who is currently being seen as Aniya in the drama serial ‘Parwarish’, reveals she had been a victim of school bullying in real life as well.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, rising actor Nooray Zeeshan shared that like her on-screen character of Aniya, she was also ‘bullied in school’.

“Some students would step on my white shoes, which we wear for sports days, or they would write something with a pen on my white uniform, which could lead me into trouble during uniform check,” she recalled.

“Once I was just walking with my lunch, minding my own business, when this guy came running past me. I fell and hit my head on the floor. It started to bleed, but he stood there laughing with his friends,” she remembered.

Zeeshan believes that senior students would bully her during junior classes, because she was ‘different’. “They would call me names and spread fake rumours about me, or would put my bag in the dustbin, so yes, there have been multiple incidents,” the actor added. “I was scared to open up to anyone, so I never shared them with anyone at home either.”

Grown up being a victim herself, Zeeshan mentioned that she now makes sure to take a stand, not only for herself, but for others around her as well.

Besides Nooray Zeeshan, ‘Parwarish’ stars Aina Asif and Samar Jafri in the lead roles, along with Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Shamim Hilaly, Saad Zameer Fareedi, Reham Rafiq, Nazr-ul-Hasan, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Haleema Ali, Arshad Mehmood, Saman Ansari and Abul Hasan.

The Meesam Naqvi directorial, written by Kiran Siddiqui, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ARY Digital.