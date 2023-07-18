Ainy Jaffri shuts down age-shaming trolls

Actor Ainy Jaffri schooled an age-shaming troll, speculating a cosmetic procedure on her face in new pictures.

It happened when the ‘Main Hoon Shahid Afridi’ debutante took to her Instagram handle earlier this week, with a bunch of pictures from her recent outing at the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Despite the fact that Ainy Jaffri looked gorgeous as ever in her striped t-shirt and tan coat, a keyboard warrior decided to troll the celebrity, questioning her about the facial procedures she had undergone and telling her that she does not look ‘pretty’ anymore.

A post shared by Ainy Jaffri Rahman (@ainy_jaffri_rahman)

“What have you done to your face? You used to be so pretty,” the social user wrote in the comments section of the four-picture gallery. Responding to the comment, Jaffri wrote, “It’s called aging, I’m older I have wrinkles and lines and I’m ok with that.”

She continued, “And just to answer all the qs about what have I done to my face…NOTHING I’ve never done anything except for microblading eyebrows.”

“Having said that if I feel the desire to do something to my face later I will do it. My face my business. But since you’re all so curious. Everyone gets older and their faces change,” Jaffri set the record straight.

The follower later expressed regret over her comment and apologized to the celebrity.

