Naimal Khawar’s sister comes to her rescue against trolls

The younger sister of former actor Naimal Khawar, Fiza jumped in to defend her against brutal trolling for alleged cosmetic procedures.

The former actor and celebrity wife is currently enjoying a peaceful getaway with her family amid the mountains and treated her Insta fam with a sneak peek into her northern trip. “Couldn’t have asked for a better getaway, the mountains were calling,” Khawar wrote on the photo and video sharing application with her reel.

However, the hawk-eyed fans were quick to notice the altered facial features of the celebrity and pointed out the same in the comments section of her social media posts.

While many liked the change and dropped positive comments, there was a huge number of keyboard warriors who trolled Khawar mercilessly, calling her a case of ‘surgeries gone wrong’.

Amid this bashing, Naimal’s younger sister Fiza Khawar came to her defence and called out trolls for their unkind words. She wrote, “The number of toxic & hateful comments made here by other women is SICKENING. Just because someone is a public figure does not give you the right to be so horrible.”

“All of you need to introspect what’s made your hearts so dark to be dragging another woman down like this. Practice some kindness, it will do good to all your souls,” she urged.

There were a number of her followers as well who lent their support to Khawar amidst online trolling.

For the unversed, Naimal Khawar Khan is married to showbiz heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi since 2019 and shares a son, Mustafa, 3, with him.