Naimal Khawar debuts new hairstyle in latest selfie

Former actor and star wife, Naimal Khawar Khan debuted her summer hair in the latest mirror selfie going viral on social media.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application on Friday, Naimal Khawar treated her fans with the recent picture flaunting her new hairstyle with bangs. “Back with the bangs,” the celebrity captioned the post, with a moon face emoji.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The mirror selfie, seemingly clicked at a salon, sees the celebrity wife in an all-white western top, as she flaunted her freshly chopped tresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

The viral post received love for the celebrity on the gram in the form of likes and lovely compliments in the comments section. A-list actor Maya Ali was also spotted praising the new look of the stunner. “Very pretty MashALLAH,” she wrote.

Momina Iqbal returns to Instagram after weeks-long hiatus

For the unversed, Naimal Khawar Khan is married to showbiz heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi since 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

Despite her brief acting stint, Khawar is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram, where she frequently treats the fans with heart-melting glimpses of their toddler.