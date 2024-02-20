‘It’s your right to marry a guy who…’: Ainy Jaffri talks about relationship red flags

Actor Ainy Jaffri shared a crucial piece of advice for women as she listed the red flags to watch for in a relationship.

On a recent podcast with a digital magazine, actor Ainy Jaffri spoke at length about her personal life, moving to the U.K. after marriage and acting comeback with a Bollywood film after almost 10 years.

Upon being asked to list down the specific red flags in a romantic relationship, Jaffri advised that physical and verbal abuse are quite obvious ones, which shouldn’t be tolerated at any cost, but it’s the subtle, more non-obvious red flags which must not be overlooked.

“If he makes you feel bad about yourself, or over-criticizes you, which is a subtle form of control and coercion, this is really dangerous, because women are often made to feel like, ‘Oh, he is taking care of me and wants me to do better,’ which is not true, and this is a sign to watch out for,” said the ‘Main Hoon Shahid Afridi’ actor.

“Also if he does not let you meet your family or hang out with your loved ones. If he doesn’t let you work. All this comes under control and coercion,” she added.

Jaffri continued, “If your husband, or even boyfriend or fiance, tortures you in any form, be it physical or mental, it’s over and done. He will never change. Later, he will hit you more.”

“Even, if he doesn’t, and is a changed man, good for him, it’s not your problem. He is not your child that you need to fix. It’s your right to marry a guy, who is already a good man. You don’t need to be his mother, it was his mother’s job to fix him and not yours,” she advised all the young women in the end.

Pertinent to note here that Ainy Jafri tied the knot with Faris Rahman in February 2014, and together they share a son.