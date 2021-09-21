Air ambulance for Umer Sharif to reach Karachi in next 48 hours

KARACHI: The air ambulance is expected to arrive at Jinnah International Airport in the next 48 hours to transport veteran comedian Umer Sharif to the United States for medical treatment, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the government will transfer the amount to the US bank for air ambulance today (Wednesday).

After the completion of the payment process, the air ambulance is expected to reach Karachi within the next 24 or 48 hours, said sources.

The Sindh Health Department yesterday wrote a letter to the Federal Ministry of Finance regarding the air ambulance for the celebrated veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif.

In a letter, the Sindh government has requested the federal government to resolve all issues related to air ambulance as soon as possible.

According to a letter, the provincial health department has requested the Federal Finance Ministry to release a foreign exchange budget of US 169,800 dollars for the air ambulance.

The letter states that all the expenses for the air ambulance and treatment of a veteran comedian will be borne by the Sindh government.

“The relevant foreign exchange budget will be provided to the Federal Ministry of Finance by the Sindh Health Department. Matters for air ambulance should be completed as soon as possible,” the letter said.

The Sindh government had already released funds of Rs40 million for the ailing comedian.