Sindh writes letter to Centre regarding air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department has written a letter to the Federal Ministry of Finance regarding the air ambulance for the celebrated veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a letter, the Sindh government has requested the federal government to resolve all issues related to air ambulance as soon as possible.

According to a letter, the provincial health department has requested the Federal Finance Ministry to release a foreign exchange budget of US 169,800 dollars for the air ambulance.

The letter states that all the expenses for the air ambulance and treatment of a veteran comedian will be borne by the Sindh government

“The relevant foreign exchange budget will be provided to the Federal Ministry of Finance by the Sindh Health Department. Matters for air ambulance should be completed as soon as possible,” the letter said.

The Sindh government had already released funds of Rs40 million for the ailing comedian.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the matter said that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has not yet received a formal request to seek permission for the landing of an air ambulance that would fly renowned Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif out of the country for medical treatment.

According to sources privy with the developments within the aviation authority, the CAA is yet to receive a formal request for the landing of an air ambulance.

They, however, said as soon as the request is received, the air ambulance would be granted permission to land at the airport.

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif on Thursday finally received his US Visa after the consulate exempted him from being physically present for the interview.