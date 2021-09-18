Air ambulance for Umer Sharif’s transportation to arrive on Tuesday: sources

KARACHI: The air ambulance is expected to arrive at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi in the next 48 hours to transport ailing Umer Sharif to the United States for medical treatment, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

All documents related to Umer Sharif’s treatment aboard have already been submitted while payment to the air ambulance company for transportation of veteran comedian will be paid in dollars by Monday, said sources.

The US government had also issued visas to the ailing comedian and his family members for the legendary artist’s medical treatment in America.

Sources privy to the matter said that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has not yet received a formal request to seek permission for the landing of an air ambulance that would fly renowned Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif out of the country for medical treatment.

They, however, said as soon as the request is received, the air ambulance would be granted permission to land at the airport.

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif on Thursday finally received his US Visa after the consulate exempted him from being physically present for the interview.