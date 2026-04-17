Air Canada to cut flights as fuel prices soar

Air Canada said on Friday it will trim ​daily flights to New York ‌from 38 to 34, starting in June, as higher fuel prices ​lead North American carriers ​to cut capacity on less profitable ⁠routes.

Canada’s largest carrier is ​temporarily cutting four flights a ​day to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, starting June 1, with ​plans to resume service ​on Oct. 25, 2026.

In Europe, airlines have warned ‌of ⁠jet fuel shortages within weeks as a result of the Iran war which has blocked ​the main ​supply ⁠route through the Strait of Hormuz. In North ​America, airlines have raised ​baggage ⁠fees and cut planned capacity growth due to higher fuel prices, ⁠but ​have not cited ​shortages of jet fuel as an imminent ​concern.