Air Canada to cut flights as fuel prices soar
- By Reuters -
- Apr 17, 2026
Air Canada said on Friday it will trim daily flights to New York from 38 to 34, starting in June, as higher fuel prices lead North American carriers to cut capacity on less profitable routes.
Canada’s largest carrier is temporarily cutting four flights a day to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, starting June 1, with plans to resume service on Oct. 25, 2026.
In Europe, airlines have warned of jet fuel shortages within weeks as a result of the Iran war which has blocked the main supply route through the Strait of Hormuz. In North America, airlines have raised baggage fees and cut planned capacity growth due to higher fuel prices, but have not cited shortages of jet fuel as an imminent concern.