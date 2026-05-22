RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited Turkiye and held high-level meetings focused on aerospace innovation, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and emerging technologies, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to ISPR, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, during an official visit to the Republic of Turkiye, held high-level meetings with General Ziya Cemal Kadıoglu, Commander Turkish Air Force, Yasar Guler, Minister of National Defence, and Mr. Selcuk Bayraktar, Chief Technology Officer Baykar Technologies.

The meetings reaffirmed the growing strategic convergence and shared commitment of both nations towards enhanced collaboration in defence, aerospace innovation and emerging technologies.

At Turkish Air Force Headquarters, he received a guard of honour and discussed enhancing interoperability through joint exercises, training programmes, and professional exchanges.

The Turkish Air Chief appreciated Pakistan Air Force’s support in training Turkish pilots.

During his meeting with Defence Minister Yasar Guler, both sides reaffirmed the strong historical and strategic ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, while exploring deeper cooperation in training, capacity building, and aerospace collaboration.

In another significant engagement, the Chief of the Air Staff met with Selcuk Bayraktar, Chief Technology Officer of Baykar Technologies.

The interaction focused on advancements in aerospace innovation, unmanned aerial systems and emerging technologies.

According to ISPR, the engagements reflected the shared vision of both sides to pursue greater collaboration in next-generation defence technologies.

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