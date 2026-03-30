Air defence units of Ukrainian companies start intercepting drones, minister says

The first of the air defence units formed by Ukrainian industrial enterprises has already begun ​carrying out combat duties, while new units are ‌being formed at 13 other enterprises, Ukraine’s defence minister said on Monday.

Ukraine’s government last year authorised energy, communications and transport ​companies to buy v and use air defence equipment ​to improve their effectiveness in combating Russian air ⁠attacks.

The groups, which consist of the companies’ own ​employees, are being equipped with weapons, operate under Air ​Force coordination, and are integrated into the broader air defense system.

“To date, several enemy drones have been shot down in the ​Kharkiv region, including Shahed and Zala models,” Mykhailo ​Fedorov said on Telegram.

He said the units were at different stages ‌of ⁠readiness, with some already carrying out combat missions and others still in training.

Fedorov did not specify which companies were taking part in the programme.

“This is a ​system-level solution ​that enables ⁠the rapid expansion of air defence capabilities without placing an additional burden on frontline ​units,” he added.

Russia is actively using combat ​drones ⁠to attack Ukrainian industrial and energy facilities, launching hundreds of drones every day, most of which are intercepted ⁠by ​Ukrainian air defence forces.

According to ​Ukrainian military, Russia launched 164 drones at Ukraine last night, 150 of ​which were intercepted.