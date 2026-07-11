Air fares likely to rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Air fares in Pakistan are expected to increase after the federal government raised the price of jet fuel by Rs.13.23 per litre, following the hike in petrol prices.

According to an official notification issued by the federal government of Pakistan, the price of jet fuel has been increased by Rs.13.23 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs.251.02 per litre.

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The increase follows recent hikes in the prices of petrol products and is likely to add to the operating costs of airlines across the country.

Aviation experts believe that the higher fuel prices will increase expenses for both the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and private airlines.

They say the additional costs are likely to be passed on directly to passengers through higher Air fares.