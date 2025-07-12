Air India Flight 171 Crash Preliminary Findings: What We Know So Far

On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed just 30 seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, en route to London Gatwick, claiming 260 lives and leaving one survivor.

The preliminary report by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), released on July 12, 2025, has shed light on a perplexing issue: both engines lost thrust after their fuel control switches were moved from the “RUN” to “CUTOFF” position moments after takeoff. Below, we dive into the authentic details of the preliminary findings, piecing together the tragic puzzle of one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters in decades.

Key Findings from the Preliminary Report

1. Fuel Cutoff Switches Moved to CUTOFF Position

The AAIB report pinpointed a critical detail: seconds after takeoff, the fuel control switches for both engines were flipped from “RUN” to “CUTOFF,” starving the engines of fuel. This action caused an almost immediate loss of thrust, leading the aircraft to plummet from an altitude of 650 feet. The switches, located between the pilots’ seats and equipped with a locking mechanism to prevent accidental movement, were later found in the “RUN” position at the crash site, indicating an attempt to restore power. However, the low altitude made recovery impossible. The report does not clarify whether the switches were moved intentionally, accidentally, or due to a malfunction.

2. Cockpit Confusion Captured on Voice Recorder

Cockpit voice recordings revealed a moment of confusion between Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a seasoned pilot with 15,600 flight hours, and First Officer Clive Kunder, with 3,400 hours. One pilot was heard asking, “Why did you do the cutoff?” to which the other responded, “I didn’t.” This exchange deepens the mystery, as it suggests neither pilot intentionally shut off the fuel. Experts, including U.S. aviation safety specialist John Cox, emphasized that the switches’ design makes accidental movement unlikely, raising questions about human error or other factors.

3. No Evidence of Mechanical or Design Flaws

The preliminary report found no immediate evidence of mechanical failure or design flaws in the Boeing 787-8 or its General Electric GEnx engines. All applicable airworthiness directives and service bulletins were complied with, and the aircraft’s maintenance records showed no defects related to the fuel control switches since 2019. This has shifted the investigation’s focus toward human factors or potential external interference, with sabotage still under consideration.

4. Emergency Systems Deployed

Closed-circuit TV footage and flight data revealed that the aircraft’s Ram Air Turbine (RAT), a backup power source, deployed during the initial climb, indicating a loss of primary power. The landing gear also failed to retract, and the aircraft maintained a wings-level, nose-up attitude before crashing into a medical college hostel, causing multiple explosions. These signs point to a catastrophic systems failure triggered by the fuel cutoff.

5. Sabotage Not Ruled Out

India’s Civil Aviation Minister, Murlidhar Mohol, confirmed that sabotage is among the possibilities being explored. While the report did not conclude the cause of the fuel switch movement, the lack of an emergency requiring engine shutdown and the pilots’ confusion have fueled speculation. The investigation continues to analyze the black box data—cockpit voice and flight data recorders—recovered on June 13 and 16, with data successfully downloaded in Delhi.

The Crash: A Devastating Tragedy

Air India Flight 171 carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian. The crash into a densely populated area of Ahmedabad killed 19 people on the ground and injured 67 others. A sole survivor, a 40-year-old British citizen seated near an emergency exit, escaped with minor injuries after his section of the aircraft detached. The disaster, the worst in India in nearly three decades, has left families demanding answers and sparked scrutiny of Air India’s safety protocols under Tata Group’s ownership since 2022.

Investigation Progress and Next Steps

The AAIB, with assistance from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Boeing, General Electric, and international observers, is conducting a thorough probe. The preliminary report, mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) within 30 days, provides initial insights but avoids definitive conclusions. A final report is expected within a year, potentially clarifying whether human error, technical glitches, or foul play caused the fuel cutoff. Additional safety checks have been ordered for Air India’s Boeing 787 fleet, focusing on fuel systems and engine controls.

Public and Industry Reactions

Grieving families have expressed frustration over the report’s lack of clarity. Imtiyaz Ali, who lost four family members, called it “like a product description,” while others, like Sameer Rafik, demanded the release of the cockpit voice recording. Aviation experts have urged caution, noting that premature conclusions could misguide the investigation. The crash has also challenged Tata Group’s efforts to modernize Air India, raising questions about safety oversight in India’s aviation sector.

Why This Matters

The Air India Flight 171 crash underscores the complexity of aviation investigations, where multiple factors—human, mechanical, or external—can converge in seconds to cause catastrophe. As investigators delve deeper, the focus on fuel switches and potential sabotage highlights the need for robust safety measures and transparency. For now, the preliminary findings offer more questions than answers, leaving the aviation community and grieving families awaiting the final report.