Indian plane carrying over 100 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI: An Air India plane crashed at the airport in India’s western city of Ahmedabad, television channels reported on Thursday, without specifying whether there were any fatalities.

The plane was headed to Birmingham, an aviation source told Reuters.

The crash occurred when the aircraft was taking off, the TV channels reported. Visuals showed debris on fire, with thick black smoke rising up into the sky near the airport.

More than 100 people were on board the flight, channels said.

They also showed visuals of people being moved in stretchers and being taken away in ambulances.

