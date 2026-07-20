Airline executives on Monday cautioned ​planemakers Boeing and Airbus not to rush ‌out a new generation of commercial jets without ensuring their technology is mature enough.

“I’m not keen to see a ​new narrowbody in a 2030 time frame,” ​Paul Kent, chief commercial officer at BOC Aviation, ⁠told the Airline Leaders Summit, held at ​the Farnborough Airshow.

“When you launch aircraft and they are ​not mature at inception, and you build that maturity through the introduction of the program, it means that you need ​that program to run for a considerable ​number of years in order for it to achieve overall economic ‌viability,” ⁠Kent added.

His comments echoed Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, who warned against overfocusing on new technology during the budget carrier’s first-quarter earnings call.

“Until somebody gets ​Star Trek travel, ​and you ⁠start beaming people around the world…instead of flying them. I think we’re ​dealing with 737 Maxes and Airbus Neos for ​the ⁠next 10 or 15 years,” O’Leary said.

Still, British Airways Chief Executive Sean Doyle said that they’d be ⁠keen ​to see whatever Airbus develops.

“We’d ​be very interested in whatever they’re working on,” Doyle said.