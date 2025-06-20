Aircraft demolition rules 2025 enact after air India crash in Ahmedabad

The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation has introduced Aircraft Demolition Rules 2025 to indicate and remove structures, such as tall buildings, towers, or trees, that could be a threat to flight operations near airports.



This decisive step has been taken to strengthen flight safety in the wake of the Ahmadabad Air India crash on June 12, 2025, which claimed over 280 lives.

The rules, officially announced on June 18, allow the government to issue demolition or height-reduction orders for any obstruction exceeding prescribed limits in designated aerodrome zones.

This move comes after investigations revealed that obstructions near Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport may have contributed to the crash of Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner route to London.

Under the Aircraft Demolition Rules 2025, property owners will receive a formal notice if their structures violate height restrictions. They must submit relevant documents, including site plans and height details, within 60 days.

Non-compliance may lead to enforced demolition or trimming, with district collectors authorized to carry out the orders6.

The Aircraft Demolition Rules 2025 also ensure due process: owners can appeal demolition or trimming orders before designated appellate officers by submitting a form, supporting documents, and a nominal fee. However, compensation will only be available to those who comply with the orders. Structures built after the notification date will not be eligible for any compensation4.

This regulatory overhaul is part of a broader effort to prevent tragedies like the Ahmedabad Air India crash, which was the first fatal incident involving a Dreamliner since its introduction in 2011.

The government hopes these measures will significantly reduce risks during aircraft takeoff and landing phases.

