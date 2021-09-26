Airline announces five-day sale, return tickets for UAE flights

SHARJAH: A Sharjah-based carrier Air Arabia has announced a five-day sale for as many as 12 destinations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

To avail the offer, passengers need to book between September 26 and 30 and fly until November 25, 2021, the airline spokesperson quoted by Gulf News.

Passengers flying to Yerevan and Tbilisi can book their return tickets for as low as Dh849 (Rs39,086), while return tickets to Baku will cost Dh949 (Rs43,690).

READ: UAE FLIGHTS FROM RESTRICTED COUNTRIES: WHICH COVID VACCINES ARE APPROVED?

Those flying to Istanbul and Beirut can book their return tickets for just Dh999 (Rs45,992).

Other destinations include Cairo Dh1,049 (Rs48,294), Alexandria Dh1,049 (Rs48,294), Amman Dh1,249 (Rs57,502), Khartoum Dh1,249 (Rs57,502), Luxor Dh1,249 (Rs57,502), Sohag Dh1,249 (Rs57,502), and Assiut Dh1,249 (Rs57,502).