Airline offers tickets for mystery locations through vending machines

With Covid cases dropping significantly in many countries, travel enthusiasts are keen to visit new places.

Lockdowns and stringent quarantine rules took a heavy toll on the tourism industry in 2020. But now, airlines and travel companies are welcoming travellers with safety measures and attractive offers.

A Japanese budget airline, Peach Aviation, has a unique offer for travellers longing to go on an adventure. It is offering people a chance to go on mystery holidays, tickets for which are being dispensed through vending machines.

Gachapon capsules dispensed from vending machines have the tickets for the destinations. These vending machines usually dispense only small toys for children.

The other day I tried the 5000 yen Peach Airlines gachapon vending machine at Parco Shinsaibashi 4F. My destination is Kagoshima!

But the airline is using them to sell tickets from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport or Osaka’s Kansai International to a number of mystery locations that are all domestic and none international.

People getting the tickets can visit places such Sapporo, Sendai, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Naha.

The gachapon tickets became a hit in a few days with the airline selling more than 3,000 tickets in the past two months. The tickets cost ¥5,000.