Airlines change flight schedules for Karachi travel ahead of storm forecast

KARACHI: As the Met office sounded alarm on Thursday over an impending storm likely to hit the Karachi coast, the airlines have rescheduled their flights that were to take off today from Karachi, ARY News reproted.

At least three Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) domestic flights have been cancelled that were scheduled to take off for three different destinations today.

A Sukkur-bound PK 594, a Lahore-bound PK 304 and a Quetta-bound PK 310 were cancelled today, among other flights from other airlines.

Karachi other coastal areas waiting heavy rainfall under cyclonic conditions

The city and adjoining coastal areas anxiously waiting for heavy to very heavy rainfall as predicted by the weather department in the Sindh-Makran coastal belt under the influence of cyclonic weather conditions.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast cloudy weather in Karachi and intermittent rain with wind and thundershowers with heavy to very heavy falls.

Windy weather prevailing in Karachi as 18 kilometres per hour winds blowing in the city.

The remnants of Cyclone Gulab currently existing as a well-marked low-pressure area over Indian Gujarat at 103 nautical miles distance from the Indian city of Jaffarabad which might intensify and turn into Cyclone Shaheen in the Arabian Sea tomorrow (Friday).

