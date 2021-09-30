Karachi other coastal areas waiting heavy rainfall under cyclonic conditions

KARACHI: The city and adjoining coastal areas anxiously waiting heavy to very heavy rainfall as predicted by the weather department in Sindh-Makran coastal belt under the influence of cyclonic weather conditions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a cloudy weather in Karachi and intermittent rain with wind and thundershowers with heavy to very heavy falls.

A windy weather prevailing in Karachi as 18 kilometers per hour winds blowing in the city.

The remnants of Cyclone Gulab currently existing as a well-marked low pressure area over Indian Gujarat at 103 nautical miles distance from Indian city of Jaffarabad which might intensify and turn into Cyclone Shaheen in the Arabian Sea tomorrow (Friday).

The met office has forecast widespread rain with wind and thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts from Thursday to Saturday.

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, are also likely in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan from Thursday to Sunday.

Sea conditions would remain rough to very rough with high surge at times till Oct 3 (Sunday). Fishermen have been advised not to venture in the sea from Thursday to Sunday.

The rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaeed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani.

The last cyclone that directly hit Pakistan’s coast came in 2007 whereas in 2010 a cyclone re-curved towards Gwadar after hitting Oman.

In 1999 when large coastal areas of Thatta and Badin were inundated by a cyclone, causing over 700 deaths.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!