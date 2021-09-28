Cyclone ‘Gulab’: Met department warns of urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: Parts of Sindh including Karachi will receive widespread rain and thunderstorms under the influence of the cyclone ‘Gulab’, a new alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated on Tuesday.

The Met office Tuesday evening issued a weather advisory stating that a low-pressure area, which it described as a “remnant of the cyclonic storm Gulab”, is likely to re-emerge over the Northeast Arabian Sea tomorrow (Wednesday) and cause widespread heavy rains along the Sindh-Makran Coast.

“The system is likely to re-emerge over the Northeast Arabian Sea by September 29 (Wednesday night)/September 30 (Thursday morning) and regain intensity due to favourable environmental conditions,” said the advisory.

Read More: ‘POOR PLANNING OF GREEN LINE BRT CAUSING URBAN FLOODING AT NAGAN CHOWRANGI’

There will be widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts of Sindh from September 28 to October 2, the weather department stated.

Potential Low-Pressure Area Development in the Northeast Arabian Sea Torrential Rain along Sindh-Makran Coast. pic.twitter.com/W5me2stByk — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) September 28, 2021

Since the low pressure is regaining momentum in the Arabian Sea, the fishermen are advised to keep away from the waters starting Sep 30 to Oct 3, the PMD said.

The PDMA has, meanwhile, issued an alert to deputy commissioners and other concerned officials, directing them to take measures against urban flooding threat during the fresh monsoon spell under cyclone Gulab.

“Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Dadu, Lasbela, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat, and Jiwani,” it added.

On September 27, Karachi received heavy rainfall coupled with winds.