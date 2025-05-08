Several airlines suspend flight operations amid India-Pakistan tensions

In response to rising India-Pakistan tensions following recent tensions between the countries, flights of three major international airlines have been suspended to both countries.



Operations to Pakistan and India have been halted by Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways, indicating security measures and airspace limitations.

The conflict increased after India attacked Pakistan’s territory, causing a counterattack.

As a consequence, various Gulf airlines have either abandoned or redirected flights across South Asia. Confirmation has been given by Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways that, for the time being, flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha to airports in Pakistan and India have been suspended or delayed.

According to reports, Emirates, in an announcement, has mentioned that all flights due to current security concerns to Pakistan will remain postponed until May 10.

Etihad Airways announced the recall of flights scheduled for Pakistan on May 6 and subsequently cancelled its planned services to Karachi (EY297), Lahore (EY285), and Islamabad (EY303) on May 7. Additionally, Qatar Airways has suspended its flights to Pakistan temporarily due to airspace restrictions.

As mentioned on the airline websites, Emirates has also directed to suspend flights travelling between Dubai and different cities of Pakistan, including Sialkot, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar.

According to Qatar Airways, the flight operations have been suspended as safety measures due to the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

On the other side, India has halted 25 international flight routes that earlier crossed its airspace into Pakistan.

As India-Pakistan tensions continue to rise, airlines are closely observing progress, with additional flight disruptions likely to escalate in the coming days.

Earlier, India suspended flight operations at 27 airports, which resulted in the cancellation of over 430 flights and caused widespread disruption to domestic air travel, as reported by Indian media on Thursday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), confirming the closures, which remained in effect until May 10.