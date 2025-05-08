India shuts down 27 airports, hundreds of flights cancelled

NEW DELHI: India has suspended flight operations at 27 airports, resulting in the cancellation of over 430 flights and causing widespread disruption to domestic air travel, Indian media reported on Thursday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), confirming the closures, which will remain in effect until May 10, according to The Hindu.

The move has particularly affected airports in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Both domestic and international flights have experienced delays and cancellations as a result.

The impacted airports include Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Patiala, and Halwara in Punjab; Shimla and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh; Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Kishangarh in Rajasthan; and Bhuj, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Mundra, Porbandar, Kandla, and Keshod in Gujarat. Additionally, Gwalior and Hindon have also been affected, according to updates posted by airlines on social media platform X.

Many of these airports are used jointly by airlines and the Indian Air Force.

Read More: Pakistan suspends flight operations at major airports

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) Thursday suspended flight operations at several major airports across the country, ARY News reported.

Airports in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Sialkot have been completely closed for an indefinite period.

The suspension of operations was confirmed through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by aviation authorities, notifying all airlines of the closure.

All incoming flights bound for Lahore have been diverted to Karachi Airport. These include flights from Jeddah, Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah, and Madinah.

As a precautionary measure, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Sialkot airport have been evacuated, sources said. Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has also ceased flight operations.

All scheduled flights at these airports have been cancelled until further notice.

According to airport authorities in Karachi, all affected passengers have been transferred to the airport lounges for their comfort and safety. Passengers have been advised to stay in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules.

The development came in the wake of Indian attack on Pakistan.