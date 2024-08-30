Airport authorities issue alert amid thunderstorm forecast in Karachi

KARACHI: In response to the expected torrential rains, Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has called for emergency and safety measures to ensure safe flight operations at Karachi’s Jinnah international Airport, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Airport authorities stressed to immediate drainage of accumulated water on tarmac areas – the area of an airport where airplanes taxi, or pull up to a gate, or head out to the runway – to prevent aircraft from slipping.

The authorities have been relocated the lightweight fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircrafts to safe locations, and additional weight has been added to smaller aircraft as a precaution to avoid any damage.

It is worth mentioning here that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of more rains in the coastal regions of Sindh over the next 24 hours.

The NDMA advised the Fishermen to avoid venturing into the open sea for the next 48 hours due to the severe weather conditions.

Rainfall is anticipated in several areas, including Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, and Hyderabad.

The forecast also predicts rain in Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Ullah Yar, Matiari, Umarkot, as well as Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Shahid Benazirabad.

Karachi Division is expected to experience intermittent stormy rain until August 31. There is a concern about potential flood situations in urban areas and canals in Balochistan due to the heavy rains.

The NDMA advises residents to stay alert and prepare for possible emergencies.