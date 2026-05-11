KARACHI: AirSial flight PF-125 travelling from Karachi to Islamabad narrowly avoided a serious incident after encountering severe weather conditions during the journey, forcing the aircraft to divert and land at Sialkot Airport instead of its scheduled destination, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the AirSial flight remained caught in turbulent conditions for nearly half an hour, with passengers describing continuous shaking and heavy turbulence as the aircraft moved through bad weather.

The situation reportedly created panic inside the cabin, particularly among families and elderly passengers onboard.

After the aircraft landed safely in Sialkot, tensions rose further when several passengers refused to continue travelling on the same AirSial flight, citing safety concerns following the difficult journey.

However, according to passengers, the private airline insisted that the flight would continue onward despite objections from travellers.

The situation later escalated into protests inside the aircraft after passengers alleged they were not being allowed to disembark at Sialkot Airport.

Videos and accounts circulating from the scene showed frustrated travellers arguing with airline staff while demanding permission to leave the plane.

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Passengers claimed the uncertainty following the turbulent flight, combined with restrictions on exiting the aircraft, added to the fear and confusion already created during the mid-air ordeal.

So far, the airline has not issued a detailed public statement regarding the incident or the complaints raised by passengers after the emergency diversion.