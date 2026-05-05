KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a major reduction in airfares for passengers travelling from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

According to a spokesperson for the airline, passengers travelling from Pakistan to Dammam and Riyadh will receive a 40 per cent discount on tickets.

The discounted fares will come into effect immediately.

PIA officials stated that a large number of Pakistani travellers use the Riyadh and Dammam routes, which is why the concession has been introduced specifically for flights operating on these sectors.

The spokesperson added that the scheme aims to provide financial relief to Pakistani passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia, allowing travellers to benefit from significantly lower ticket prices.

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) administration decided to shift its Finance and Supply Chain departments to Islamabad as part of an administrative move.

In the initial phase, around 20 officers from the Finance Department, including the General Manager, have been transferred. Additionally, six officers from the Supply Chain Department, also including the General Manager, are being relocated from Karachi to Islamabad.

All affected officers have been instructed to report to Islamabad by 2 May.

According to sources, General Manager-level officers will be granted a relocation allowance of up to Rs150,000. Meanwhile, officers in Groups 7 and 8 will receive a shifting allowance of Rs100,000.