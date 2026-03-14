Islamabad airport 'fully operational'

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have rejected reports circulating on social media claiming that the airspace over Pakistan’s federal capital, Islamabad, has been closed, describing the claims as “baseless and misleading”.

An airport spokesperson said Islamabad International Airport remains fully operational, with all flights arriving and departing according to schedule.

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An airport spokesperson clarified that flight operations remained uninterrupted throughout the day, and no restriction or suspension was imposed on air traffic in or around Islamabad.

“All arrivals and departures are proceeding normally. Any claims about the closure of Islamabad’s airspace are false and should be disregarded,” the spokesperson stated.

The official added that misinformation online had caused unnecessary concern among travellers. Passengers were urged to rely on verified updates from aviation authorities and airlines.

“Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for accurate flight information and to avoid relying on unverified or sensational online posts,” he said.

Aviation authorities reiterated that both the airspace and airport operations remain stable, secure, and fully operational, assuring that there is no disruption to routine services.

The situation at the airport, they added, is completely normal and business continues as usual.