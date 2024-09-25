Amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours, Navya Nanda slammed by Aishwarya Rai’s fans

Amid the long-standing conjecture around Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce, netizens slammed the latter’s niece Navya Naveli Nanda, for her recent social media move.

While the rumours of divorce from her husband Abhishek Bachchan were put to rest by Aishwarya Rai, during her Paris Fashion Week outing, as her wedding ring was back on her finger, the social media activity of Navya Nanda has fuelled the speculations, inviting criticism from the keyboard warriors.

It happened so when Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt, who made her PFW debut with former beauty queen, as the brand ambassador of a beauty brand, dumped the visuals from her stint on the social site Instagram, which also featured Rai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Reacting to Bhatt’s post, Navya, daughter Shweta Bachchan, cheered for the ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’ actor, who also happened to be her aunt from her paternal side, with a star emoji in the comments section, whereas, she completely ignored her ‘mami’ Rai, inviting backlash from netizens.

Pointing out her disparity, a social user commented, “She did it purposely as she knew this will bring attention.” Another slammed Nanda saying, “Chachi ko kar liya support, ab mami ko karlo.” “Go and support Aishwarya,” one more replied to her comment.

Notably, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in April 2007, months after announcing their engagement. Their only child, daughter Aaradhya was born in November 2011.

The rumours of the trouble in paradise and their divorce have been rife since last year, however, the couple never addressed the speculations.