Alia Bhatt trolled over her Paris Fashion Week debut

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt has once again represented India globally, making her debut at the eminent Paris Fashion Week, but the internet is anything but impressed.

Alia Bhatt joined fellow actor and former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to represent their country at the Paris Fashion Week, as the global ambassadors of a renowned beauty brand. She opted for a custom, metal-cast silver bustier by designer Gaurav Gupta, for the runway, paired with black sharara trousers.

While the ensemble was on point for the occasion, social users didn’t seem too impressed with her gig and believed that she lacked charisma, and was lost on the ramp.

As an Indian paparazzo shared a glimpse of Bhatt’s walk, and captioned, “Alia owns the ramp with her charisma,” the virtual audience of the show, who was least impressed with her stint, begged to differ with the caption.

Reacting to the runway video, a social user commented, “Good joke, she looks lost and out of place. Kjo daddy can snatch roles, hand scripts on platter but even he cant buy or teach how to be charismatic,” while another remarked, “Alia is a good actress, but not supermodel material unlike Priyanka, Aishwarya or Sushmita.”

“How can you expect to see a 5’3 in between 5′ 10 and above models. I am sure she paid to be here,” one more wrote.

“She looks lost and overshadowed,” the fourth believed, whereas, the fifth opined, “Bro.. Kendal owns the stage, nobody was even noticing her.”

On the film front, she is awaiting the release of her next film, Vasan Bala’s action-thriller ‘Jigra’, co-starring rising actor Vedang Raina. The title is scheduled for theatrical release on October 11, coinciding with the Hindu festival Dussehra.