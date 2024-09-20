Alia Bhatt believes she will always be ‘a fat kid’

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt confessed her struggle with body image issues while growing up and revealed she will always be a fat kid in her head.

In a recent interview with an Indian beauty magazine, Alia Bhatt opened up on her struggle of being a chubby kid, and how it impacted her after stepping into showbiz.

Bhatt admitted that she was content with her looks while growing up, however, it started to impact her when she started acting in films and has not stopped since then, despite losing a lot of weight.

“I have struggled with body-image issues since then. No matter how much weight I lost, I always struggled,” she said.

“My friends would say, ‘Alia, you need to stop dieting. Just be calm, live a little, eat some food.’ And I used to be like, ‘Once a fat kid, always a fat kid’. I used to say that in my head, no matter how much weight I lost,” added the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor.

Bhatt revealed that her perspective changed after becoming a mother and she now holds a deep respect for her body, irrespective of any extra weight or a bloated belly.

It is worth noting here that Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is awaiting the release of her next film, Vasan Bala’s action-thriller ‘Jigra’, co-starring rising actor Vedang Raina. The title is scheduled for theatrical release on October 11, coinciding with the Hindu festival Dussehra.

Moreover, she also has YRF’s female spy thriller ‘Alpha’, with Sharvari Wagh, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’, with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, in the kitty.