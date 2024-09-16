Alia Bhatt changes her name

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has officially adopted the surname of her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor two years after they tied the knot.

Netflix shared a promo of the upcoming episode of “The Great Indian Kapil Show,” where the “Jigra” actress surprised fans by calling herself ‘Alia Bhatt Kapoor.’

It is worth noting here the actress tied the knot with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor months later.

However, it was the first instance the actress had introduced herself as ‘Alia Bhatt Kapoor.’

During an interaction with actor Sunil Grover on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show,’ the topic of her name came up, as Grover addressed her as ‘Alia Bhatt.’

The Bollywood star was quick to correct him, by saying “It’s Alia Bhatt Kapoor.”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor accompanied the Bollywood actress on the show.

The upcoming episode of the Kapil Sharma-hosted show will see Bhatt promoting her upcoming ‘Jigra,’ co-starring Vedang Raina.

Meanwhile, Bhatt and Kapoor, who first shared the screen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva’, will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’.

Days earlier, the makers of ‘Love & War’ announced postponing the release date of the movie.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directional was initially set to release on Christmas 2025, however, it has now been postponed to March 20, 2026.

Bhatt is awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated ‘Jigra,’ set to hit theatres on October 11.

Her upcoming films also include “Alpha,” which will see the Bollywood actress and Sharvari Wagh playing the role of super agents.