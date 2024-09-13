Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Love & War’ postponed

The makers of “Love & War,” starring Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have announced postponing the release date of the movie.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directional was initially set to release on Christmas 2025, however, it has now been postponed to March 20, 2026, Indian media outlets reported.

Quoting sources close to the development, Indian publications reported that the decision was aimed at taking advantage of the long holiday season consisting of Ramazan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa in India.

It is worth mentioning here that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor officially announced ‘Love & War’ in January 2024.

“We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga ‘Love & War.’ See You At The Movies Christmas 2025,” the Instagram account of Bhansali Production wrote in the caption of the post.

The announcement poster carried the signatures of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that the movie had been mounted on a big budget and was being considered a ‘legacy’ project by all the stakeholders.

“Much like all his previous work, this one too will be made on a massive budget, and will be a visual treat for the audiences. Brace yourself for intense romance with colors, music, drama, action, and emotions. Jio Studios has signed a mega deal with the filmmaker, as they intend to mount and position Love & War as their biggest till date,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated “Jigra,” set to hit theatres on October 11.

The makers of the movie dropped the teaser trailer for the movie on September 8, showing Alia Bhatt in a bold look as she embarks on a mission to free her brother from prison.