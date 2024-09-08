‘Jigra’ teaser trailer: Alia Bhatt in action mode to save her brother

The teaser trailer for Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s upcoming “Jigra” was dropped on Sunday.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie will see the “Darlings” actress on a mission to save her brother following the passing of their parents.

The teaser opens with Alia Bhatt’s character narrating her life story to Manoj Pahwa’s character.

She reveals that her father died by suicide after her mother died, leaving the two siblings on their own.

Since then, the Bollywood actress’s character has sworn to protect the only family member she has, her brother played by Vedang Raina.

However, their life takes a violent turn when Bhatt’s brother gets imprisoned and tortured in jail.

The Bollywood actress then embarks on a mission to save her brother and even resorts to violence, as seen in multiple shots of the teaser.

The teaser of ‘Jigra’ is set to a cover of “Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka” from Dev Anand’s 1971 directorial “Hare Rama Hare Krishna.”

Vedang Raina sang the rendition, with additional lyrics by Varun Grover.

The iconic song also has a reference to Amitabh Bachchan as the “Angry Young Man” from the 1970s.

In the teaser trailer, Manoj’s character warns Alia, “Bach ke niklana hai, Bachchan nahi banna (You’ve to escape unscathed, not become Bachchan)”, to which she responds, “Ab toh Bachchan hi banna hai (There’s no option but to become Bachchan now).”

Dubbed as a tale of a sister’s love for her brother, the makers of ‘Jigra’ initially announced the release date to be September 27, however, it was later rescheduled to October 11.

The change in the release date came after it was announced that Telugu superstar Jr NTR’s “Devara: Part 1” will be released on September 27.

The title will be actor Vedang Raina’s second Bollywood movie after debuting last year with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’

Alia Bhatt is also set to portray a leading role in Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) first female-led spy thriller “Alpha” alongside Sharvari Wagh.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the upcoming action film will see the Bollywood star and Sharvari Wagh playing the role of super agents.